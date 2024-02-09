ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Up to $37.67

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.67, but opened at $39.16. ScanSource shares last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 47,615 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $990.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $1,269,783. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,721,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,143,000 after acquiring an additional 161,419 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 120,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

