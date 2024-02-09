Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.44 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and $2,236.47 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.21 or 0.05250419 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00079674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,641,767,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,183,785 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)"

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

