Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$5.50. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of CVE STC traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sangoma Technologies

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Director Allan Brett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,998.00. In other Sangoma Technologies news, Director Allan Brett acquired 20,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$67,998.00. Also, Director Marc Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,727.00.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.