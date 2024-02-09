Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,581,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,768,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $4,211,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total transaction of $4,238,250.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $291.98 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $293.11. The firm has a market cap of $282.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 414,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $109,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157,106 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 33,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

