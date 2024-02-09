Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.2% per year over the last three years.

Saga Communications Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SGA opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.42. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Saga Communications during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications during the first quarter valued at $259,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Stories

