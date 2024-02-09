Ryan K. Stafford Sells 1,932 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $243.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,888. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average of $248.82.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,715,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

