Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

CPT stock opened at $93.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,054.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

