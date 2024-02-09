Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $108.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $20.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.94. 17,794,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 933,442 shares of company stock valued at $71,314,680 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.