Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $135.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARES. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

ARES stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. Ares Management has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

