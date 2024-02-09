Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $109.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $88.11. 469,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

