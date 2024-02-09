Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $114,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,970,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,276,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,100,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,954,014.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,300 shares of company stock worth $7,565,735. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Rover Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. Rover Group’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

