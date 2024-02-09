Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $596.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $580.00 to $596.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $551.50.

NYSE ROP opened at $545.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

