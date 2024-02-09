Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RSI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

TSE RSI traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.58. The company had a trading volume of 110,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,973. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.47.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4027085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

