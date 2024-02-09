RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLJ. Wolfe Research began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,324,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.63 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

