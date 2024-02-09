Riverstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $248.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.91. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.