Riverstone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,074 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 147,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252,039 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

EOG traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.40. 1,057,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,730. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

