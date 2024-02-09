Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE RITM opened at $10.13 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

RITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

