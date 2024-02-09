Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,805,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 1,684,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

