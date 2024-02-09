Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57 to $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion to $3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 139,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 332.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

