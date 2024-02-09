Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Shares Gap Down to $52.88

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.88, but opened at $49.17. Rexford Industrial Realty shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 781,406 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 3.2 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.71%.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,013,000 after acquiring an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

