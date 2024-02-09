Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REXR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 128,509 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,874,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,143,000 after acquiring an additional 282,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

