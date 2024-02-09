Reviewing Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) and Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and Timbercreek Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 5.32% 2.65% 0.98% Timbercreek Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 2 1 0 2.33 Timbercreek Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Guild and Timbercreek Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Guild currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Guild’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Timbercreek Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guild and Timbercreek Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.16 billion 0.73 $328.60 million $0.62 22.56 Timbercreek Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Timbercreek Financial.

Summary

Guild beats Timbercreek Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

