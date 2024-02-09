Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Evolution Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the energy company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of EPM opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.87. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.