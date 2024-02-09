Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of REPL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 282,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $461.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
