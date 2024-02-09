Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPLGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 282,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $461.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Earnings History for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

