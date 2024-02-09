Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.12.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after buying an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

