Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $1,082.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $939.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $946.43 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $897.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $839.17. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.