Redrow (LON:RDW) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 676.50 ($8.48), with a volume of 3120407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.52).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,296.70%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.25 ($7.37).

Redrow Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 752.07, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 529.99.

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). Also, insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). Company insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

