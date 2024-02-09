Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.10.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $173,703,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,839 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after purchasing an additional 962,841 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,331,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $27,069,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

