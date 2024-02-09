Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.10.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. The company had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

