Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

