Raymond James Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $66.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $57.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.