Raymond James Boosts Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target to $75.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Griffon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GFF opened at $67.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Griffon by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 530.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Griffon by 128.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.