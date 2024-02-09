Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

RAVE stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

