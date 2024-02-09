Rather & Kittrell Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,940,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,616,000 after purchasing an additional 743,200 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,001,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,396,000 after acquiring an additional 930,441 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.57. 4,007,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,893,477. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.