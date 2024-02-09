Rather & Kittrell Inc. Decreases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.20% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 202,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.