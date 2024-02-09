Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys 9,149 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.6% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,691,000 after buying an additional 399,973 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,338,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 9,839,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,218,016. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.