Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Radware Price Performance

Radware stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Radware has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Radware by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 45.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Radware by 191.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

