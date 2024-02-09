R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 4.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $67.03. 395,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

