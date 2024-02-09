QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Stephens

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 109,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 44.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 162,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 50,229 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 156.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 689,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 84.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

