QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05), reports. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. QuinStreet updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $14.69 on Friday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

