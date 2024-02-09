Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Questor Technology
Questor Technology Price Performance
Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.0100295 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Questor Technology Company Profile
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Questor Technology
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.