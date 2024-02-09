Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Questor Technology

Questor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Questor Technology stock opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$19.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.0100295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.