QUALCOMM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $1,876,690. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

