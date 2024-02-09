Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Increased by Analyst

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

