Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 98.10% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

MSGE stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

