PZ Cussons plc (PZC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on April 4th

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 97.30 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of £417.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,117.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.56. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.67 ($2.58).

In other news, insider David A. Tyler acquired 46,505 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,760.35 ($62,379.78). In related news, insider Jonathan Myers sold 46,862 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £67,012.66 ($84,007.35). Also, insider David A. Tyler acquired 46,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,760.35 ($62,379.78). Insiders bought a total of 46,816 shares of company stock worth $5,021,018 over the last three months. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, December 4th.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

