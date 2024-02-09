Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) CEO Acquires $17,339.90 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) CEO George Lista purchased 1,094 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $17,339.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,184.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Provident Financial Services

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.