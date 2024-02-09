Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

PB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after buying an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,879,000 after buying an additional 352,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.