ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.29. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 4,475,611 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,213,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 528,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.