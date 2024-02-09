Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
