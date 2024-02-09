Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Articles

