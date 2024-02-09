Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primerica to earn $17.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $236.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $236.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.24.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primerica

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.